LIC clocks record share sales in Q1

LIC clocks record share sales in Q11 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:08 PM IST
State-run insurance company LIC recorded its highest-ever gains in the first quarter of the fiscal year, generating approximately $3.16 billion. The company sold shares in at least 87 leading Indian firms, yielding a profit of roughly $4 billion. The majority of the gains were made by selling shares in bluechip companies such as Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, and Maruti Suzuki. LIC's investment strategy also involved selling shares of Nestle India, NTPC, Titan, and Power Grid.
Mumbai: State-run insurance behemoth, and the largest investor in India, Life Insurance Corp (LIC) witnessed the highest ever gains in the first quarter of a fiscal year, worth approximately $3.16 billion, or ₹25,900 crore. According to a research by Mint based on regulatory filings of 300 companies, in April-June, LIC sold shares in at least 87 leading Indian companies worth ₹25,900 crore—the highest ever for LIC in the first quarter of a financial year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×