LIC clocks record share sales in Q1

LIC invests in equities from the money collected as insurance premium from policyholders. According to Irdai norms, at least 50% of the total premium amount must be invested in government securities, or G-secs, at least 15% must be allocated to infrastructure investments, and the balance 35% could be collectively invested in equities, non-convertible debentures, commercial papers, certificates of deposit, mutual funds and other money-market instruments.