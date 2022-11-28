Delightful Gourmet Pvt. Ltd-owned Licious, a fresh meats & seafood direct-to-consumer firm, has launched a campaign with actor NT Rama Rao Junior, popularly known as NTR Jr., The campaign ‘Licious Ke Nakhre Aapke Kab Banenge?’ has roped in the actor popularly known as “Man of the Masses" to increase the brand’s reach.

The collaboration with the leading actor, the company said, ticks a major milestone for the brand’s journey down south. The hyperlocal move is a testimony to the brand’s efforts for seeping into the hearts of audiences and brand lovers across the nation, it said in a statement. The company will release a series of ad films featuring the actor. In the first video, the actor is seen emphasizing the importance of the preparation process no matter how big or small the dialogue is.In another video, the superstar is seen insisting on the security guard to check him thoroughly as Licious would do for its products. The campaign continues to highlight its attention to freshness, cuts, quality processes, and service.

Santosh Hegde, vice president, brand at the firm said: “We are ecstatic to partner with superstar NTR Jr. for this project, a name that resonates with the masses and has an unabashed charm. The campaign elaborates on our craft and dedication to serving the best quality meat even if that comes at the cost of ‘nakhras’. NTR Jr. is a seamless fit to depict the brand’s philosophy and he will be instrumental in deepening consumer connection in the region as we look to expand the brand’s footprint. The partnership with NTR Jr. will be one for the books and we are glad to have executed our vision and message through him not only for his fans in the South and across the country."

NTR Jr. said, “I am a firm believer that to attain perfection, one must possess dedication and passion. Attention to detail is what I follow with all my heart. My partnership with them for the new campaign is a result of this shared belief between the brand and me and of course to add to it my love for food and cooking."

According to analytics website Statista, India is home to 600 or more direct-to-consumer brands with estimated market size of about $55 billion in 2022.