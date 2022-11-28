Licious signs new ad campaign with actor NTR Jr1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 01:09 PM IST
The collaboration with the leading actor, the company said, ticks a major milestone for the brand’s journey down south.
The collaboration with the leading actor, the company said, ticks a major milestone for the brand’s journey down south.
Delightful Gourmet Pvt. Ltd-owned Licious, a fresh meats & seafood direct-to-consumer firm, has launched a campaign with actor NT Rama Rao Junior, popularly known as NTR Jr., The campaign ‘Licious Ke Nakhre Aapke Kab Banenge?’ has roped in the actor popularly known as “Man of the Masses" to increase the brand’s reach.