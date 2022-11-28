Home / Companies / News /  Licious signs new ad campaign with actor NTR Jr

Delightful Gourmet Pvt. Ltd-owned Licious, a fresh meats & seafood direct-to-consumer firm, has launched a campaign with actor NT Rama Rao Junior, popularly known as NTR Jr., The campaign ‘Licious Ke Nakhre Aapke Kab Banenge?’ has roped in the actor popularly known as “Man of the Masses" to increase the brand’s reach.

The collaboration with the leading actor, the company said, ticks a major milestone for the brand’s journey down south. The hyperlocal move is a testimony to the brand’s efforts for seeping into the hearts of audiences and brand lovers across the nation, it said in a statement. The company will release a series of ad films featuring the actor. In the first video, the actor is seen emphasizing the importance of the preparation process no matter how big or small the dialogue is.In another video, the superstar is seen insisting on the security guard to check him thoroughly as Licious would do for its products. The campaign continues to highlight its attention to freshness, cuts, quality processes, and service.

Santosh Hegde, vice president, brand at the firm said: “We are ecstatic to partner with superstar NTR Jr. for this project, a name that resonates with the masses and has an unabashed charm. The campaign elaborates on our craft and dedication to serving the best quality meat even if that comes at the cost of ‘nakhras’. NTR Jr. is a seamless fit to depict the brand’s philosophy and he will be instrumental in deepening consumer connection in the region as we look to expand the brand’s footprint. The partnership with NTR Jr. will be one for the books and we are glad to have executed our vision and message through him not only for his fans in the South and across the country."

NTR Jr. said, “I am a firm believer that to attain perfection, one must possess dedication and passion. Attention to detail is what I follow with all my heart. My partnership with them for the new campaign is a result of this shared belief between the brand and me and of course to add to it my love for food and cooking."

MINT PREMIUM See All

According to analytics website Statista, India is home to 600 or more direct-to-consumer brands with estimated market size of about $55 billion in 2022.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout