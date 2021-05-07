LIC’s ownership of shares in listed cos drops to record low

However, in value terms, LIC’s holdings in these companies reached an all-time high of ₹7.24 trillion by the end of March, an increase of 6.3% from the previous quarter. “Profit-booking is the main reason behind LIC reducing its stake in the companies. LIC continues to command the lion’s share of investments in equities among insurance companies, with a 76% share," said Pranav Haldea, managing director, Prime Database Group.