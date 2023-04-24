LIC's shareholding in L&T Tech breaches 5%1 min read . 08:52 PM IST
- As per the LIC statement, its shareholding in L&T Tech rose from 52,68,029 to 52,89,396 equity shares.
Life Insurance Corporation of India on 24 April announced that its shareholding in L&T Technology Services Ltd from 4.988 percent to 5.008 percent of the paid-up capital, it said in a regulatory filing.
Among other details, the LIC said, "Holding in the company (L&T Tech) crossed 5% and the acquisition of shares were done during the period from 20.10.2021 to 21.04.2023 at an average cost of INR 4140.67."
