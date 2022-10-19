LIC's shareholding in NHPC comes down to 5.2%

The country's largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) said that its shareholding shareholding in NHPC Ltd has diluted from 72,62,11,315 to 52,26,11,195 equity shares. This decreases its shareholding from 7.230 per cent to 5.203 per cent of the paid-up capital of the company, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

