Liferay to double workforce in India, hire more than 200 employees in next 2 years2 min read . 03:07 PM IST
In the next two years, Liferay’s will hire experienced and entry-level engineering and management positions,
In the next two years, Liferay’s will hire experienced and entry-level engineering and management positions,
Liferay, US-based cloud-powered digital user experience platform (DXP) provider has announced that it will double its headcount in India. The company plans to onboard more than 200 employees in the next two years.
Liferay, US-based cloud-powered digital user experience platform (DXP) provider has announced that it will double its headcount in India. The company plans to onboard more than 200 employees in the next two years.
The company has also opened new office in Bengaluru to expand its operations in India.
The company has also opened new office in Bengaluru to expand its operations in India.
In the next two years, Liferay’s will hire experienced and entry-level engineering and management positions, including on cloud technologies, product development, operations, marketing, and sales.
Liferay has also created an internship program that will nurture and train engineering and management candidates from top institutes across India, as a part of the hiring process. The candidates will be offered full-time employment opportunities after completion of the program.
“The Prime Minister emphasizing on Digital India and the need for a robust digital ecosystem, has offered a dramatic boom to the country’s DXP market. This, coupled with the highly skilled tech talent of the country positions India as a sweet spot for us. As an innovative technology service provider, we are happy to cater to the unique needs of thousands of emerging digital businesses across industries," said Brian Chan, Founder & Chief Software Architect, Liferay.
"We are confident that our new office in India will help us unlock several employment opportunities and give us a great momentum as we expand product offerings while continuing to offer exceptional service to clients," he added.
The company’s aim of tapping into the $710.0 billion market opportunity in India. Globally, the DXP market is growing rapidly and is expected to reach $13.9 billion by 2024.
Founded in 2020, Liferay is present in 19 countries across Asia Pacific region (APAC), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and America. It has more than 1,200 employees across the globe, including India.
Liferay offers businesses in B2B, B2C and B2E with flexible, scalable, accessible and secure tailored accelerator solutions.
This comes at a time, when globally and in India, over tens of thousands of tech employees have been laid off across the globe.
Amazon plan to lay off 18,000 employees, while Microsoft Corp laid off under 1,000 employees.
Recently, food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy fired 380 employees of its 6,000-strong workforce as part of a restructuring exercise.
Delivery platform Dunzo laid off 3 percent of its workforce citing restructuring. As per LinkedIn, the company has a workforce of 3,000 employees which means it has laid off approximately 90 employees.
Cloud kitchen brand Rebel Foods, as well as edtech unicorn Lead School have also recently sacked employees. Bengaluru-based cab aggregator Ola Cabs also laid off employees from some of its verticals as part of a 'restructuring exercise.
In the ed-tech sector, Byju's laid off nearly 1,500 employees.