NEW DELHI : Retail company Lifestyle International-India, part of Dubai-based retail and hospitality conglomerate Landmark Group—that runs popular formats such as Lifestyle, Max, and Home Centre in India—on Monday announced the appointment of former Flipkart executive Rishi Vasudev as the chief executive officer for Lifestyle and Home Centre.

Vasudev, who was formerly part of Walmart-owned Flipkart where he was group head for its fashion business will take the new role starting 1st June 2020, the company said in a statement on Monday. Vasudev will succeed Vasanth Kumar who is set to exit the company by 30 June.

Vasudev has over two decades of work experience across top retail brands including Calvin Klein, Arrow, among others. He has served as the CEO of Calvin Klein and the senior vice-president and chief operating officer for Arrow, Gant and Izod while at Arvind Brands. He also worked at Aditya Birla Group across brands such as Louis Philippe. At Flipkart, Vasudev led the overall fashion strategy across Flipkart, Myntra, and Jabong, as the company’s senior vice-president and its fashion group head.

“We are delighted to welcome Rishi on board. His experience in fashion and consumer understanding will be a great asset to our business. He shares our Group’s people and customer focus and his rich Online and Technology expertise will also be integral to bringing innovative solutions to our omni-channel business goals," H. Ramanathan, Chairman of the Board, India said in the statement.

In India, Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd started operations in the late 90s with its maiden Lifestyle department store in Chennai. The company today has over 400 stores in 130 cities in India across its Lifestyle department store, Home Centre, Max, and Easybuy retail formats.

Lifestyle International is part of Dubai-based Landmark Group, founded by former taxi driver-turned-billionaire Micky Jagtiani. The group has interests in retail, hospitality, and shopping malls across the Middle East and India. It runs fashion departmental store Lifetsyle, hypermarket format Spar, apart from fashion brands Max, Splash, kids retail format Babyshop among others.