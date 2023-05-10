Relationship with India is important and needs to be built, says White House3 min read . Updated: 10 May 2023, 11:40 PM IST
The upcoming visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said
Washington: US president Joe Biden believes that America’s relationship with India is important and needs to be built, his spokesperson said, noting that the administration continues to engage with senior Indian officials on human rights issues.
