NEW DELHI : Lifestyle, a popular fashion retailer and part of Dubai-based retail and hospitality conglomerate Landmark Group, is planning to expand its retail footprint in India by opening at least 50 new stores over the next three to four years. The expansion will primarily focus on smaller towns and cities, which are currently underserved by large organized retailers.

The company plans to open smaller format stores in these locations, which it has already piloted in tier-2 and tier-3 cities in India with much success. Lifestyle aims to take advantage of the trend of consumers in smaller cities moving from unorganized to large, organized retail chains, which is opening up a "huge avenue for growth" for the company.

Lifestyle currently sells third-party brands as well as its own private labels. Over the last several quarters, the company has been pushing more private labels in stores, especially in the women’s and ethnic wear categories. It is also working with large developers to make existing stores more productive and drive same-store sales growth. With private labels, the company has more control over pricing, promotions, and everything else, allowing them to figure out gaps in the market and launch products that can attract customers to their stores.

The company's expansion plans are ambitious and will be much faster than in the past. On Wednesday, the retailer opened its 100th store in the country, over two decades after it first entered India. Opened at Raipur's Magneto Mall, the store sells clothing, footwear, handbags, beauty products and accessories.

This fiscal year alone, Lifestyle plans to add between 18-20 stores. The company has innovated on the storefront, changing the way the box looks like. Typically, Lifestyle is a 45-50,000 square feet store; however, with the new small-store format it has unlocked a huge amount of geographical expansion for the company.

“The pipeline that we see is at least 50 stores coming up in the next three to four years. It will be much faster than what we took for the first 100 stores," said Devarajan Iyer – Executive Director & CEO, Lifestyle.

He said that stores in smaller markets have unlocked a “huge avenue for growth" for the retailer and that consumers in smaller cities are fast moving from unorganized to large, organized retail chains, which is why the company is opening brand new stores in markets such as Raipur and Guntur. “What we're seeing as a significant trend is there seems to be a marked movement from the unorganized to the organized business. Organized retail is beginning to do well and all this is coming from a greater aspiration level being seen in these markets," he added.

Consumers in smaller cities are buying into branded clothing and spending more on upgrading their wardrobes, according to Iyer. These markets are still under-served by large organized retailers, and they rely on online marketplaces to shop for fashion. When Lifestyle launches its brands in smaller towns, people assume they need to ensure they have enough low entry price points. However, Iyer said that when they launch in Guntur or Patiala, for instance, it isn't just the lower price points that do well. They are seeing robust growth in each of these small markets.

“We were coming out of two fairly troubled years. So, the focus was on how we get our existing stores up and running and really improve productivity. The second was, of course, online, because that was the main channel of sales during covid. The third one was private labels. With other brands, there is only so much you can do because product pricing, promotions, and everything is controlled by the brands. Whereas with owned brands, you can figure out gaps in the market and launch products that can gain footfalls into the stores etc," he said.

Iyer said that Lifestyle could replicate its small-store formats and open them in micro-catchments in large metros.