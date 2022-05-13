Light packs to recycled cans, FMCG firms fight to cut costs

Varun Berry, managing director, Britannia said at a post earnings call on 4 May that the company is bringing in process automation to raise productivity, reducing distance to market to reduce cost and provide fresh products to consumers, reducing wastage at the factory and the marketplace, and moving to a target of using up to 60% of renewable energy. “That’s working quite well. From a material standpoint, our sourcing strategy is focused towards making sure that we get the best bang out of our buck," Berry said.