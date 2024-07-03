Lighthouse Funds in early-talks to sell stake in footwear maker Aqualite
Summary
- With Aqualite Industries slowly getting back on its feet after emerging from the effects of the pandemic, its minority shareholder Lighthouse Funds is looking to exit the company and slip out of the picture.
Bengaluru/Mumbai: Private equity major Lighthouse Funds is looking to exit its six-year-old bet in footwear maker Aqualite Industries, and it has already started early talks with prospective investors, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.