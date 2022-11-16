Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Lighthouse India Fund offloads Nykaa shares worth 525 crore

Lighthouse India Fund offloads Nykaa shares worth 525 crore

2 min read . 10:38 PM ISTJyoti Banthia
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a store of Nykaa, an Indian beauty products retailer, at a mall in New Delhi, India, July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

  • The lock in period of the company expires on November 10

Investor Lighthouse India Fund III sold equity stake in FSN E-Commerce Ventures, parent company of beauty retailer Nykaa, via open market transactions on November 10.

Investor Lighthouse India Fund III sold equity stake in FSN E-Commerce Ventures, parent company of beauty retailer Nykaa, via open market transactions on November 10.

Lighthouse India Fund III sold 30,000,000 shares of the company at an average price of 175.13 per share taking the aggregate value to 525.39 crore.

Lighthouse India Fund III sold 30,000,000 shares of the company at an average price of 175.13 per share taking the aggregate value to 525.39 crore.

The lock in period of the company expires on November 10. During lock-in period, promoters and investors cannot liquidate the pre-IPO securities which they hold. Nearly 67 per cent of Nykaa’s shareholding will be released from lock-in.

Recently, Lighthouse India Fund III sold 96.89 lakh shares of the company at an average price of 171.75 per share.

On 15 November, Segantiii India Mauritius sold 33,73,243 shares at an average price 199.24 per share.

Foreign investor Hermes Investment fund bought 25,82,921 shares at an average price of 198.48 per share.

Last week, high networth individual Narotam S Sekhsaria, exited the company by selling entire stake of 1.47 crore shares in Nykaa at 173.7 per share, and Mala Gopal Gaonkar offloaded 40 lakh shares at an average price of 172.04 per share.

Norges Bank on account of Government Petroleum Fund bought 39.81 lakh shares at an average price of 173.35 per share, and Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Plc purchased 42.72 lakh shares at 173.18 per share. Segantii India Mauritius acquired 37.92 lakh shares at an average price of 171.75 per share.

Last month, Nykaa announced that its board approved the issuance of bonus equity shares of the company in the ratio of 1:5 i.e., the company will issue bonus of 5 shares for every 1 share held as on the record date. The board of directors of the company later revised the record date for its bonus issue to Friday, November 11, 2022 from November 3 that was fixed earlier.

