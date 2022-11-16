Lighthouse India Fund offloads Nykaa shares worth 525 crore

Last month, Nykaa announced that its board approved the issuance of bonus equity shares of the company in the ratio of 1:5 i.e., the company will issue bonus of 5 shares for every 1 share held as on the record date. The board of directors of the company later revised the record date for its bonus issue to Friday, November 11, 2022 from November 3 that was fixed earlier.

