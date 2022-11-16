Lighthouse India Fund offloads Nykaa shares worth 525 crore

Lighthouse India Fund offloads Nykaa shares worth ₹525 crore2 min read . 10:38 PM IST
- The lock in period of the company expires on November 10
Investor Lighthouse India Fund III sold equity stake in FSN E-Commerce Ventures, parent company of beauty retailer Nykaa, via open market transactions on November 10.
Lighthouse India Fund III sold 30,000,000 shares of the company at an average price of ₹175.13 per share taking the aggregate value to ₹525.39 crore.
The lock in period of the company expires on November 10. During lock-in period, promoters and investors cannot liquidate the pre-IPO securities which they hold. Nearly 67 per cent of Nykaa’s shareholding will be released from lock-in.
Recently, Lighthouse India Fund III sold 96.89 lakh shares of the company at an average price of ₹171.75 per share.
On 15 November, Segantiii India Mauritius sold 33,73,243 shares at an average price ₹199.24 per share.
Foreign investor Hermes Investment fund bought 25,82,921 shares at an average price of ₹198.48 per share.
Last week, high networth individual Narotam S Sekhsaria, exited the company by selling entire stake of 1.47 crore shares in Nykaa at ₹173.7 per share, and Mala Gopal Gaonkar offloaded 40 lakh shares at an average price of ₹172.04 per share.
Norges Bank on account of Government Petroleum Fund bought 39.81 lakh shares at an average price of ₹173.35 per share, and Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Plc purchased 42.72 lakh shares at ₹173.18 per share. Segantii India Mauritius acquired 37.92 lakh shares at an average price of ₹171.75 per share.
Last month, Nykaa announced that its board approved the issuance of bonus equity shares of the company in the ratio of 1:5 i.e., the company will issue bonus of 5 shares for every 1 share held as on the record date. The board of directors of the company later revised the record date for its bonus issue to Friday, November 11, 2022 from November 3 that was fixed earlier.