Lighthouse invests 200 crore in FNP

Ferns N Petals started as a single store in 1994. The company has around 400 outlets in more than 125 cities across India. The firm has also entered Dubai, Singapore, Doha and plans to expand into Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, the UK and Russia soon. It claims to have generated net sales of nearly ₹400 crore during the fiscal year 2020-21 and is on track to close the current financial year with nearly ₹600 crore in sales, despite the pandemic disruption.