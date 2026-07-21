Lighthouse Learning said to be acquiring two schools in Hyderabad, Bengaluru

Mumbai: Lighthouse Learning is in the process of acquiring Hyderabad-based Meru International School and Bengaluru-based Millennium World School for a total consideration of about ₹600 crore, three people familiar with the matter said, adding to its portfolio of educational institutions.
“The Hyderabad chain is being acquired for about ₹450-500 crore while the Bengaluru-based chain is being bought for about ₹100 crore,” one person said.
Backed by investors such as KKR and PSP Investments, this is part of Lighthouse’s efforts to consolidate and scale up its educational platform, the people added.
Meru International, founded by Meghana Gorukanti Jupally, is an educational venture of the Hyderabad-based My Home Group, which has a diversified portfolio spanning cement and power. A person familiar with the matter indicated that the school has a revenue of about ₹110 crore with a profit of ₹50 crore.