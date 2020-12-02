Lights out for Bollywood’s junior artistes

The pandemic has hurt every part of the entertainment industry, but the steepest price has been paid by junior artistes, technicians and daily-wage workers involved in film production.

The pandemic has caught them ill-prepared to weather a long downturn, with most of them in a precarious financial position in the best of times. Some have swallowed their pride to hawk vegetables. Some are selling boiled eggs.

“Humare ghar ke chulhe band ho gaye (we don’t have enough to eat)," Hema Aziz Khan, a junior artiste since 1983, said in a phone interview, speaking on behalf of members of her fraternity. Khan has landed work for only two days in the past eight months.

With most theatres still closed and Bollywood cancelling production of big-budget films until people return to movie halls, the hope of getting any substantial work soon seems remote.

To make matters worse, content requirements have changed. Shoots are mostly for niche films and web shows that require fewer people, leaving hundreds of junior actors and workers employed in the art, costume and light departments jobless.

“Tent-pole films requiring pan-India success will be riskier and rarer, going forward. The trend will be more towards medium-budget films where song-and-dance and the need for so many people in the background or behind-the-scenes will be less," said a filmmaker who did not want to be named.

Writers and directors will have to re-imagine a lot of the storytelling, according to veteran producer Anand Pandit.

Elaborate sets, dance sequences and long shooting schedules are neither financially viable nor do they make sense from a health point of view, he said. Filmmakers are now creating more niche content for urban, multiplex and streaming platform audiences, requiring few of the paraphernalia associated with mass-market films.

Khan said producers she knows have restarted projects, but they’re avoiding crowd sequences.

She reports to Pappu Lekhraj, a junior artiste supplier who has been in the business for 35 years, while the company he runs is now 80 years old.

“It is truly the worst year ever," said Lekhraj. Work for junior artistes and other daily wagers is down nearly 70%, he said.

The backdrop artistes in street fights or party scenes, make ₹5,000-10,000 for around 5-6 days of work. Pre-covid, most had work for 25 days a month.

Since the units restarted shoots in August, Lekhraj has got only a couple of calls: Yash Raj Films needed a few people for an untitled film and Sanjay Leela Bhansali required 30-50 artistes for period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt.

