Lightspeed India to realise about $500 million by year end as India’s exit landscape broadens

Lightspeed India, which has backed startups such as Razorpay, Sarvam and Oyo, expects to realise about $500 million in cash returns by the end of this year, driven by a broadening exit landscape, a top executive at the venture capital firm said.
The figure spans exits through private secondaries, mergers and acquisitions, block deals and initial public offerings over a 3.5-4 year horizon, Anuj Bhargava, managing director and head of corporate and strategic development for India and Southeast Asia, told Mint in an interview.