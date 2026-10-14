Lightstorm bets $500 mn on fibre networks to tap India’s AI data centre boom

“Our thesis is that it’s not about the quantity of fibre available in India, but its quality. The gap between India and the rest of the world, particularly Western markets, is very high. If you look at the US and Europe, companies are laying enormous amounts of fibre to connect GPUs (graphics processing units). But India’s bigger problem is quality. We don’t even have the basic quality of fibre infrastructure needed to connect AI data centres,” Gupta said, underlining the reason for the company’s heavy capital expenditure in fibre networks in the country.