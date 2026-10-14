Mumbai: India’s growing artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions are opening up opportunities for smaller network infrastructure players to challenge established operators for a share of the country’s connectivity market. Singapore-based Lightstorm Telecom Connectivity Pvt. Ltd, which entered India seven years ago, is one such company. It has spent $500 million on fibre networks, data centre connectivity and subsea cables linking India to the rest of the world.
Lightstorm bets $500 mn on fibre networks to tap India’s AI data centre boom
SummaryThe company has spent $500 million on fibre networks, data centre connectivity and subsea cables linking India to the rest of the world
Mumbai: India’s growing artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions are opening up opportunities for smaller network infrastructure players to challenge established operators for a share of the country’s connectivity market. Singapore-based Lightstorm Telecom Connectivity Pvt. Ltd, which entered India seven years ago, is one such company. It has spent $500 million on fibre networks, data centre connectivity and subsea cables linking India to the rest of the world.
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