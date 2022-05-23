Lightstorm to invest $1 bn in fibre, cable landing stations

Fibre capacity will rise to cover 20,000 km by the end of the year, while the number of cable landing stations will also go up. The company tied up with US-based Cinturion Corp, a provider of subsea and terrestrial networks, for the Trans Europe Asia System in India. The company will build a network of open Cable Landing Stations (CLSs) in India to launch new routes and provide neutral access to the landing parties, bringing down the cost of internet access by reducing overdependence on a few locations and captive landing stations. Currently, India has two main CLS in Mumbai and Chennai, which is not enough, Gupta said. This will enable the provider to provide low-cost access to high-speed fibre capacity from open-access cable landing stations.