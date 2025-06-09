Lilavati Trust files FIR against HDFC Bank CEO, alleges ‘fraud’, lender says ‘evading repayment’ — what we know so far

In an escalation of allegations against one another, the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust (LKMM Trust) has filed an FIR against HDFC Bank CEO and MD Sashidhar Jagdishan, alleging serious “financial fraud”.
In a filing with the exchanges, India's largest private sector lender maintains that the accusations are “retaliatory in nature and have malafide intention solely at evading repayment of long-standing dues”.
(With inputs from ANI)
