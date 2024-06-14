Lilly’s weight-loss drug is a huge hit. Its CEO wants to replace it ASAP.

Like this class of GLP-1 medications, Prozac was hailed as a so-called wonder drug. It quickly racked up $3 billion of annual revenue by the late 1990s and made the leap from the realm of medicine into that of culture. A bestselling memoir of depression in the 1990s was called Prozac Nation and later made into a movie with the same title. But Lilly failed to keep investing in the science. When the Prozac patent lapsed in 2001, Lilly didn’t have a successor ready to launch for another couple of years and was caught flat-footed as generics ate up its revenue. Further antidepressant research fizzled out.