Linda Yaccarino, Twitter's new chief executive officer has started her role at the social media company.

“It happened — first day in the books!," Linda tweeted late on Monday.

About a month back Elon Musk named Linda as the new Twitter CEO.

Musk had previously said that Linda Yaccarino would help build an “everything app".

Before taking over as Twitter CEO, Yaccarino was advertising chief at NBCUniversal.

Linda on LinkedIn updated her bio to Twitter CEO.

She wrote in a post, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Executive Officer at Twitter. I’ve long been inspired by Elon Musk's vision to create a brighter future. Now, I’m excited to help bring that vision to Twitter and transform the business together. Everyone's feedback is VITAL to Twitter's future. And I’m here for all of it. Let’s please keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together!"

Former NBCUniversal executive Joe Benarroch has also joined Twitter on Monday.

At NBCUniversal, Benarroch was executive vice president of communications, global advertising and partnerships.

In a memo to colleagues on Sunday, Benarroch had said that he was taking on a business operations position at Twitter.

Musk fired or lost about 75% of Twitter employees since his October takeover, including most of those who had deep relationships in sales and partnerships.