"We have the depth in our pocket and a product that enjoys a premium position at the top of the market. Supply chain constraint solved, it is very easy for us to drop the price and garner volumes. Our main focus is working on a configuration of product which allows it to be a sustainable offering. We must prepare ourselves now for when the FAME-II subsidy goes away or reduces and all of our R&D effort has been in configuring the internals of the product. The emphasis has to be build R&D to help us to cut costs to build a portfolio of products and ensure robustness in the supply chain", Sharma told Mint.