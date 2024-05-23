LinkedIn reviewing order after RoC fines it for allegedly violating beneficial-owner rules
On Wednesday evening the RoC fined the company's Indian arm Linkedin Technology Information Pvt Ltd, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Linkedin Corp CEO Ryan Roslansky, among others, for alleged violations of the Companies Act.
New Delhi: Microsoft-owned Linkedin said on Thursday it is in compliance with Indian laws after the Registrar of Companies (RoC) for Delhi and Haryana fined its Indian arm and various officials for allegedly violating significiant beneficial ownership rules under the Companies Act, 2013.