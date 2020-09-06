LinkedIn’s 5 most popular learning courses that are free for a limited time

LinkedIn revealed its most popular learning courses recently and these courses have grown in popularity partially due to the work from home culture since early this year. According to the company, over 3 million professionals across the globe watched the top 20 courses. LinkedIn claims that time spent learning on LinkedIn has tripled over the past year. These courses will remain available to users for free until 30 September.

Here are the top 5 learning courses

1. Time Management: Working from Home

Course instructor Dave Crenshaw shows how to set up a dedicated workspace for maximum productivity, collaborate with remote coworkers, craft a daily schedule, and how to use virtual meetings productively. It also offers advice for working parents and other caregivers who have to balance professional and personal responsibilities in the home.

2. Strategic Thinking

Instructor Dorie Clark’s course teaches managers and leaders how to use strategic thinking to guide the direction of your teams and come up with solutions to key business problems.

3. Remote Work Foundations

The course instructor Mike Gutman shows how to use today's cloud-based communication and collaboration tools to get work done from anywhere, while remaining connected to your organization. Gutman reveals how you can create a productive work environment, avoid distractions, and build rapport with remote colleagues so you feel like you're part of the team and succeed in your remote career.

4. Learning Python

One of the most popular courses, Learning Python is conducted by Joe Marini. Python is a popular and highly readable object-oriented language. The course is applicable for both people who are new to programming and an experienced developer. Senior Development Advocate at Google, Joe Marini, provides an overview of the installation process, basic Python syntax, and an example of how to construct and run a simple Python program. The course teaches how to work with dates and times, read and write files, and retrieve and parse HTML, JSON, and XML data from the web.

5. Developing Emotional Intelligence

The course instructor Gemma Leigh Roberts teaches important aspects about Emotional intelligence which can help in building effective relationships at work. Executive coach and organizational psychologist Gemma Roberts explains what emotional intelligence is and why it's important. She helps her student become more self-aware so that they can identify triggers that may hijack their performance. She also helps in aligning intentions and impact so that one can build strong and collaborative relationships.

To take a look at the entire list of 20 courses, click here.

