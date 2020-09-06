LinkedIn’s 5 most popular learning courses that are free for a limited time

One of the most popular courses, Learning Python is conducted by Joe Marini. Python is a popular and highly readable object-oriented language. The course is applicable for both people who are new to programming and an experienced developer. Senior Development Advocate at Google, Joe Marini, provides an overview of the installation process, basic Python syntax, and an example of how to construct and run a simple Python program. The course teaches how to work with dates and times, read and write files, and retrieve and parse HTML, JSON, and XML data from the web.