LinkedIn sacks over 600 employees across roles, as Meta begins AI-driven layoffs: Report

LinkedIn has announced job cuts for over 600 employees which will take effect on July 13, according to a report in New York Post.

The report cited a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing, which showed that 606 LinkedIn employees were informed of permanent layoffs.

The announcement comes as Meta begins laying off over 8,000 employees amid an aggressive artificial intelligence push.

Locations affected most The largest number of layoffs, around 352 employees, came from LinkedIn's Mountain View office in California, along with 66 remote employees based in the same city.

Another 108 employees were laid off in San Francisco, 59 in Sunnyvale and 21 in Carpinteria. The layoffs follow an internal memo from LinkedIn CEO Daniel Shapero, who said the company needed to "reinvent how we work" and shift investments toward infrastructure and long-term priorities.

The memo added that the company would reduce roles across marketing, engineering, product and other business functions.

LinkedIn is also reportedly reducing spending on marketing campaigns, vendor expenses, customer events and office space.