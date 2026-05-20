Subscribe

LinkedIn sacks over 600 employees across roles, as Meta begins AI-driven layoffs: Report

Written By Aakriti Handa
Updated20 May 2026, 10:40 AM IST
A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed LinkedIn logo in this illustration.
A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed LinkedIn logo in this illustration.(REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

LinkedIn has announced job cuts for over 600 employees which will take effect on July 13, according to a report in New York Post.

The report cited a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing, which showed that 606 LinkedIn employees were informed of permanent layoffs.

Advertisement

The announcement comes as Meta begins laying off over 8,000 employees amid an aggressive artificial intelligence push.

Locations affected most

The largest number of layoffs, around 352 employees, came from LinkedIn's Mountain View office in California, along with 66 remote employees based in the same city.

Another 108 employees were laid off in San Francisco, 59 in Sunnyvale and 21 in Carpinteria. The layoffs follow an internal memo from LinkedIn CEO Daniel Shapero, who said the company needed to "reinvent how we work" and shift investments toward infrastructure and long-term priorities.

The memo added that the company would reduce roles across marketing, engineering, product and other business functions.

LinkedIn is also reportedly reducing spending on marketing campaigns, vendor expenses, customer events and office space.

Advertisement

The layoffs come despite LinkedIn recently reporting 12 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in its third-quarter earnings. LinkedIn's parent company Microsoft has also announced buyout offers that could affect nearly 7 per cent of its 125,000-person workforce, or around 8,750 employees.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsLinkedIn sacks over 600 employees across roles, as Meta begins AI-driven layoffs: Report
Advertisement
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP