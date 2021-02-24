OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >LinkedIn says tech issue on platform resolved
Earlier in the day, LinkedIn said an issue across its platform was causing certain functional requests to take longer or fail unexpectedly and that it was working on a fix.
Earlier in the day, LinkedIn said an issue across its platform was causing certain functional requests to take longer or fail unexpectedly and that it was working on a fix.

LinkedIn says tech issue on platform resolved

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 07:29 AM IST Reuters

Downdetector, an outage tracking website, showed there were close to 26,000 incidents of people reporting issues with LinkedIn

LinkedIn, Microsoft Corp's professional networking site, said on Tuesday it had resolved a technical glitch on its platform, after thousands of users reported difficulties in accessing the website.

Downdetector, an outage tracking website, showed there were close to 26,000 incidents of people reporting issues with LinkedIn.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Earlier in the day, LinkedIn said an issue across its platform was causing certain functional requests to take longer or fail unexpectedly and that it was working on a fix.

California-based LinkedIn helps employers assess a candidate's suitability for a role and employees use the platform to find new job.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might have affected a larger number of users.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout