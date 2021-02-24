Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >LinkedIn says tech issue on platform resolved
Earlier in the day, LinkedIn said an issue across its platform was causing certain functional requests to take longer or fail unexpectedly and that it was working on a fix.

LinkedIn says tech issue on platform resolved

1 min read . 07:29 AM IST Reuters

Downdetector, an outage tracking website, showed there were close to 26,000 incidents of people reporting issues with LinkedIn

LinkedIn, Microsoft Corp's professional networking site, said on Tuesday it had resolved a technical glitch on its platform, after thousands of users reported difficulties in accessing the website.

Downdetector, an outage tracking website, showed there were close to 26,000 incidents of people reporting issues with LinkedIn.

California-based LinkedIn helps employers assess a candidate's suitability for a role and employees use the platform to find new job.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might have affected a larger number of users.

