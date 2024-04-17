LinkedIn Top Companies 2024: Social media job portal LinkedIn has released its list of top 25 workplaces in India with over 5,000 employees, and a top-15 list for mid-size companies with less than 5,000 workers. Take a look.

LinkedIn India Top Companies 2024: LinkedIn's annual ranking of top companies, listing the top 25 workplaces in India with over 5,000 employees globally, was released by the social media job portal in a blogpost on April 16.

Using exclusive LinkedIn data, the assessment considered various facets of career progression, including promotions, skill development, and more, it said.

TCS Leads LinkedIn's Top Companies List Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has clinched the top spot and maintained its lead in LinkedIn's recent release of the leading companies to work for in India. Accenture and Cognizant secured the second and third positions, respectively.

Among the top 25 companies, nine are financial service companies including Macquarie Group, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan Chase and Co. The 8th edition of the list also offered insights into the sought-after skills, primary locations, and prevalent job functions across these organisations.

Lentra, MakeMyTrip Top Mid-Size Companies Lentra, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, secured the top position among mid-size companies, closely followed by MakeMyTrip, a prominent online travel platform.

The list showcases a diverse array of opportunities, featuring companies like Nykaa, a fashion and beauty retailer, and Dream11, a fantasy sports platform.

Skills, Hiring Locations & More The data reveals that top companies in the financial services sector are seeking skills in investor relations, capital markets, and investment banking. Technology firms are scouting for expertise in enterprise software, data storage, software development life cycle (SDLC), and artificial intelligence (AI).

Revenue analysis, nonprofit management, and mobile application development skills are witnessing a surge in demand, according to the data.

Bengaluru, known as the Silicon Valley of India, was the top hiring location for these leading companies, followed by Hyderabad, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and Pune.

Current Job Landscape The job market in India reflects a diverse landscape, witnessing a surge in women entering the workforce and an expanding pool of CXOs seeking employment, as per the report. Projections from recruitment and staffing agencies indicate optimistic hiring trends for white-collar positions in the ongoing quarter. Additionally, Indian companies are enhancing efforts to retain talent by offering benefits such as fertility support and revising stock options.

This year's honorees underscore the significance of investing in the employee experience amid evolving work dynamics, the report said. It noted initiatives ranging from upskilling programmes to bolster AI proficiency among professionals to flexible work arrangements.

Top 25 Companies India List 2024 1. Tata Consultancy Services

2. Accenture

3. Cognizant

4. Macquarie Group

5. Morgan Stanley

6. Deloitte

7. Endress+Hauser Group

8. Bristol Myers Squibb

9. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

10. PepsiCo

11. DP World

12. HCL Enterprise

13. EY

14. Schneider Electric

15. Amazon

16. Continental

17. Mastercard

18. Intel Corporation

19. ICICI Bank

20. Michelin

21. Fortive

22. Wells Fargo

23. Goldman Sachs

24. Novo Nordisk

25. Viatris

Top 15 Midsize Companies In India 2024 List 1. Lentra

2. MakeMyTrip

3. Redington Limited

4. Info Edge India Ltd

5. Digit Insurance

6. NSE India

7. Professional Assistance For Development Action (PRADAN)

8. Akasa Air

9. Nykaa

10. Polycab India Limited

11. Apraava Energy

12. SVC Bank

13. Marico Limited

14. Dream11

15. HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited

