Linux Laboratories raises $70 mn led by ChrysCapital and Tata Capital

Linux Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, one of India’s fastest-growing domestic formulations companies, raised $70 million from ChrysCapital and Tata Capital Healthcare Fund III, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
While ChrysCapital acquired a significant minority stake in Linux, the transaction comprises a combination of primary capital and a secondary share sale of Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II at about 4x returns.
Mint first reported on 23 January, Linux had roped in Avendus as an advisor to facilitate a capital raise of up to $70 million.
“This investment aligns with ChrysCapital’s strategy of backing fast-growing domestic formulations companies focused on chronic therapies and led by dynamic entrepreneurs,” said Kshitij Sheth, managing director at ChrysCapital Advisors. He added that Linux stands out for its speciality-focused franchise, rigorous execution, and M&A track record.
“Our successful exit from TCHF II is a testament to the substantial value created during this period. At the same time, our decision to reinvest through TCHF III reflects our continued conviction in the founders, the management team, and Linux’s long-term growth potential,” said Visalakshi Chandramouli, managing partner of Tata Capital Healthcare Fund.
The proceeds will support Linux’s next phase of growth, including deepening its presence in core specialities, entry into adjacent therapeutic areas, continued brand acquisitions, and further investment in manufacturing and research and development capabilities.
The company sees strong opportunities in international markets and is focused on building new partnerships and expanding its global presence. With its existing portfolio, Linux will further scale its brands, enter new therapies and geographies considerably faster than before, the company said.
This comes as India's branded formulations market continues to attract strong investor interest, driven by the rising burden of chronic and sub-chronic conditions and the growing share of speciality-led, prescriber-facing portfolios.
Founded by P. Hariharan, K. Keerthivasan, and S. Ananda Kumar in 2007 and headquartered in Chennai, Linux is a speciality-focused domestic formulations platform with a portfolio of over 125 brands spanning ~400 stock-keeping units. It has an established leadership position in central nervous system (CNS) therapies, covering epilepsy, neuropathic pain, depression, and autism, and has extended into dermatology, cardio-diabetics and nutraceuticals.
Linux reaches over 60,000 doctors through a field force of more than 1,000 medical representatives across seven divisions, with a pan-India presence and a deliberate focus on specialists. It has combined organic brand-building with a disciplined acquisition track record, having integrated and scaled the Biomedica and Indiabulls Pharmaceuticals portfolios alongside brands acquired from Cipla and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.
The company also operates its own WHO-GMP certified manufacturing facility, which supports backward integration for the branded business while anchoring a growing contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) operation and an export presence across countries.
Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.
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