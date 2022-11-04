Lionel Messi becomes global brand ambassador of BYJU's 'Education For All'

Edtech major BYJU's on Friday announced that the company has roped in football star Lionel "Leo" Messi as the first global brand ambassador of its social impact arm 'Education For All', according to the news agency PTI.
In an official statement, BYJU's said that Messi played for Paris Saint-Germain and captains the Argentinian football team. He has signed an agreement with BYJU's to promote the cause of equitable education.
"We are honored and excited to collaborate with Lionel Messi as our global ambassador. He rose from the grassroots to become one of the most successful sportspersons ever. That is the kind of opportunity that BYJU'S Education For All (EFA) wants to create for the nearly 5.5 million children it currently empowers. No one represents the power of enhancing human potential more than Lionel Messi," BYJU'S co-founder Divya Gokulnath said.
As per PTI reports, BYJU's engagement with Messi will enhance the visibility of the edtech firm overseas as football has roughly 3.5 billion fans worldwide, and Lionel Messi has a social media following of nearly 450 million.
"It is not really surprising that the greatest player of all time is also the greatest learner of all time. I am sure this partnership will inspire millions of people around the world to dream bigger and learn better," Gokulnath added.
Earlier this year, BYJU's also became the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
The statement also read that long-term engagement, which begins as Lionel Messi embarks on his final campaign to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 as captain of Argentina's national football team, will see him feature in campaigns promoting BYJU'S Education For All.
"High-quality education changes lives, and BYJU'S has transformed the career paths of millions of students worldwide. I hope to inspire young learners to reach and remain at the top," Messi stated.
