NEW DELHI: Lionsgate Play, the video streaming app owned by Hollywood studio Lionsgate, has added a bunch of new movie offerings to the service. The titles include science fiction film Cosmic Sins starring Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo, British American film Unlocked, paranormal romantic film Warm Bodies starring Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer and Analeigh Tipton, crime thriller Liberty Stands Still, American biographical drama The Glass Castle and action thriller Blood Circus.

Launched this December, the Lionsgate Play app came after the service had already introduced the service bundled with distribution partners like Vodafone Idea Ltd and Reliance Jio, among others in August 2019. Priced at Rs99 a month and Rs699 a year, Lionsgate will curate Hollywood blockbusters but will also produce local originals in the country.

The Lionsgate movie library comprises Hollywood titles such as superhero flick Hellboy, action thriller Angel Has Fallen, action comedy The Gentlemen, crime drama Hustlers, Oscar-winning romantic musical La La Land, among others, many of which are dubbed in four Indian languages-Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi. The service is also working on a slate of Indian originals with actors and directors such as Anil Kapoor, Mukesh Bhatt, Kunal Kohli and production houses like EndemolShine India and Jar Pictures. The company will, however, continue its distribution partnerships with telecom services and other fibre-to-home networks to ensure reach.

“We’ve always looked at India as a key growth market and while many American companies have made mistakes in understanding the complexity and diversity of the country, we know this is the right time and place for Lionsgate," Jeffrey A. Hirsch, president and chief executive officer for Starz had told Mint at the time of launch. Starz is a subsidiary of Lionsgate that was acquired in 2016. Hirsh said India is the 11th country in the world where Lionsgate is launching this independent service.

