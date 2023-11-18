Lionsgate suspends advertising on Elon Musk-owned X platform

Lions Gate Entertainment has suspended advertising on Elon Musk-owned X, a spokesperson for the company said on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple is also pausing all advertising on X, Axios reported, after Musk backed an antisemitic post on the social media platform earlier this week.

