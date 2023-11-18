Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Lionsgate suspends advertising on Elon Musk-owned X platform

Lionsgate suspends advertising on Elon Musk-owned X platform

Reuters

Lions Gate Entertainment has suspended advertising on Elon Musk-owned X, a spokesperson for the company said on Friday

Lions Gate Entertainment has suspended advertising on Elon Musk-owned X,

Lions Gate Entertainment has suspended advertising on Elon Musk-owned X, a spokesperson for the company said on Friday.

Apple is also pausing all advertising on X, Axios reported, after Musk backed an antisemitic post on the social media platform earlier this week.

