MUMBAI : Liquidity mining platform 0x_nodes that generates high APY returns across any blockchain, today announced the launch of a simplified protocol, featuring a ‘build-your-own-strategy approach’, a simple interface, and a high APY with optimal security.

Liquidity mining is a process in which crypto holders lend assets to a decentralized exchange in return for rewards. These rewards commonly stem from trading fees that are accrued from traders swapping tokens. It is an essential part of providing liquidity to the Defi environment, allowing even newbie crypto investors to gain high-yield, passive income.

On 0x_nodes, users stake native assets of the protocol’s supported blockchains to earn native asset rewards. Users employ the platform’s build-your-own-strategy approach to choose from a variety of investment strategies to stake their assets on. The system then deploys user funds to the underlying investment strategies in batches, resulting in cost savings.

“0x_nodes is ideal for creating an interest-bearing portfolio where the APY% is represented in base assets (that is, without conversion to USD), eliminates the temporary “impermanent" loss, and allows for additional yield to be generated," said “owl," a pseudonymous founder of 0x_nodes. “We make it easy to maximize returns so portfolios can balance out in response to market movements, therefore cutting loss."

The protocol provides sustainable yields through its innovative auto pooling technology that finds and distributes liquidity according to its highest performance. The protocol periodically distributes rewards back to the users as claimable native assets and provides users with the option of automatically reinvesting yield. Users can also stake the $BIOS token to earn rewards in the form of native assets, across six different blockchains.

With traditional DeFi platforms, there’s no cross-chain interface that allows free exchange of native assets between non-native environments, which means users have to move assets from the Ethereum mainnet to remote chains for deployment–– a process that is slow, expensive, requires constant education and results in lost opportunities. The platform, on the other hand, draws yield from numerous decentralized exchanges and blockchains in one place.