Liquor companies struggle as inflation, war, taxes take a toll

﻿Karnataka and West Bengal are two states that have accounted for some of the highest state taxes on alcohol. While in West Bengal, it has been a consistent 81% of the entire revenue pie, Odisha has seen taxes shoot up in both the value and deluxe segments from 73-74% to 79%. Rajasthan has increased similarly to around 70-68% from 60-64% respectively. Uttar Pradesh has also seen a rise of about 10 percentage points in state taxes from 58-68% in both categories. In Maharashtra, taxes have gone up marginally from 68% in 2016-17 to 2021-22 in the value segment and from 63% to 70% in the deluxe segment.