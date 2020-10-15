Liquor cos turn online to woo tipplers

Live, packed events have collapsed due to the pandemic, leaving behind a vacuum for marketers of alcoholic beverages that invest large sums towards music events, comedy gigs and host intimate food and drinking sessions in the top cities.

With curbs on social gatherings, liquor brands are forced to take their offline events online and create new ways of reaching out to their core customers. However, replicating on-ground activations is hard online as it lacks the direct consumer connect.

Weeks into India’s lockdown that shuttered bars and nightclubs, Budweiser, produced by the world’s largest brewer AB InBev, took to live-streaming several music events as part of its flagship BUDXHOME platform by partnering with some of India’s top DJs, Alexander Lambrecht, vice-president, marketing, South Asia and South East Asia, AB InBev said in an interview. Over the course of 14 livestreams in India so far, BUDXHOME reached 2 million people online, he added.

AB InBev spends 20-25% of its annual marketing budget on experiences and events. The company said it will keep its marketing spends largely intact on events but shift these platforms virtually for now. “The BUDX platform of the future is going to shift more from an outdoors, on premise experience, to an in-home type of experience. We will still be spending a big and an important portion of our marketing dollars behind experiential," he said.

The challenge to the market comes at a time when India’s liquor companies have also seen business slump this year with bars and stores shut due to the lockdowns and hefty taxes imposed by several states.

Hosting large-scale on-ground events is not possible under the current circumstances, said Anmol Gill, head of customer marketing, Bacardi India, which sells Grey Goose, Bombay Sapphire, and Dewar’s among other brands. The company hosts some of the biggest music and cultural events, including the over decade-old NH7 Weekender.

“Interestingly, covid-19 has altered consumer behaviour significantly and allowed us to explore new consumption trends to stay relevant. Consumers are looking at different avenues and platforms to consume entertainment and experience moments," said Gill.

This has prompted the company to take some of these experiences online.

