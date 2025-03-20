Digital-first advertising agency Liqvd Asia has acquired performance marketing and SEO agency AdLift for ₹50 crore in a two-phase deal, structured in two parts with a maximum 18-month gap between the tranches.

The acquisition bolsters Liqvd Asia’s AI-driven, full-funnel marketing capabilities, positioning it as a key player in India’s digital ecosystem.

Founded in 2013, Liqvd Asia has built a strong reputation for content-driven campaigns, while AdLift is recognised for its expertise in data-led performance marketing and SEO.

The integration will enable a seamless approach to branding, content marketing, and AI-powered performance solutions, offering brands greater precision and efficiency.

“This acquisition marks a natural evolution in our journey to create an end-to-end marketing powerhouse that blends storytelling with performance at scale,” said Arnab Mitra, founder and managing director, Liqvd Asia.

“With AdLift’s expertise in data-led strategies complementing our creative strengths, we are poised to redefine marketing excellence and deliver transformational business results,” he added.

Prashant Puri, co-founder of AdLift, emphasised the synergy between the two firms.

“Joining forces with Liqvd Asia allows us to scale our capabilities and offer brands a 360-degree marketing approach,” he said.

Puri will continue to lead AdLift under a joint leadership framework.

Beyond India, Liqvd Asia aims to leverage AdLift’s presence in the USA, GCC, APAC, and Europe while investing in AI-driven platforms and automation technologies.

As digital marketing shifts toward integrated strategies, this acquisition reflects the growing need for a data-driven yet creative approach to brand-building.

A spate of mergers Liqvd Asia's acquisition of AdLift comes amid a wave of consolidation in the global and Indian marketing ecosystem.

Globally, Omnicom Group announced the acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG) in December 2024 in an all-stock deal valued at $13.2 billion, creating one of the largest advertising networks.

In India, marketing technology platform Wondrlab has been actively expanding its footprint. In January, it acquired BigStep Technologies, its seventh acquisition, to strengthen capabilities in generative AI, cloud-native software, and commerce solutions.

Since its inception in 2020, Wondrlab has pursued an aggressive expansion strategy, acquiring What’s Your Problem in 2020 for creative services, followed by Opportune for influencer marketing and Neon for performance marketing in 2022, and Cymetrix Software the following year for data analytics.

Last year, Wondrlab expanded internationally with the acquisition of Polish agency WebTalk, and further solidified its influencer marketing play in India with the acquisition of OPA, one of India’s largest influencer platforms.