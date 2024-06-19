Companies
Listed cos explore issuing bonds through unlisted arms to avoid listing the debt
Neha Joshi , Nehal Chaliawala 4 min read 19 Jun 2024, 07:00 AM IST
SummaryCompanies are eyeing private placements via unlisted subsidiaries to avoid the compliance burden and costs that listing debt instruments entail, experts said.
Mumbai: A new regulation to enhance transparency in India's corporate bond market is not working out as planned, lawyers and financial experts said.
