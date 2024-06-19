Listed cos explore issuing bonds through unlisted arms to avoid listing the debt

“Companies typically take into consideration the disclosures to be made under the listed regime, compulsory rating requirements for listed paper, creditor mix currently in the entity, and timelines and costs involved in a listed issue before opting for a listed versus an unlisted debt issue," said Manisha Shroff, partner at law firm Khaitan & Co. “Since the amendments to the regulations last year which made the disclosures more exhaustive and stringent, the trend for many companies has been to opt for unlisted issuances or issuance through their unlisted subsidiaries," Shroff said.