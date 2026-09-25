Listing of NSE on own platform feasible, says chair Injeti

Listing National Stock Exchange (NSE) on its own platform under the permitted-to-trade category is “within the realm of feasibility”, said Srinivas Injeti, chairperson of the country’s largest equity bourse, which listed on the BSE on Thursday. At a press meet on Friday, Injeti said NSE will hold a dialogue with the regulator on the matter, but declined to give a timeline.

Citing global precedents such as Nasdaq Inc., which is listed on the Nasdaq, and NYSE parent Intercontinental Exchange, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Injeti said that the prerogative to allow something similar here remained with the Indian stock market regulator.

"In India, the exchanges perform many more regulatory functions as compared to their counterparts elsewhere. So, on the perception side, the issue of conflict of interest is a real one," he said.

Under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi’s) permitted to trade (PTT) regulations, a specific security can list on a stock exchange without being formally listed there.

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For instance, NSE's primary listing exchange is BSE, while MSEI, the third stock bourse, has offered NSE on its platform under the PTT category.

NSE is not obliged to make disclosures or pay separate listing fees to MSEI, unlike it has to BSE. The idea is to list NSE on its own platform, subject to regulatory approval, to improve its market access and depth.

However, current regulations bar a stock exchange from listing on its own platform under the PTT category—that is, BSE or NSE cannot be listed on their own bourses under the PTT category.

"I don't think there is a real issue of manipulation or any sort of suspicion that an exchange may abuse that power. But, perception-wise, there is a conflict of interest, and therefore that conflict of interest has to be managed," said Injeti.

No hurry for listing on NSE "We are not desperately wanting to list (under PTT), but that possibility is always there because India, in terms of regulation, is aligned with global best practices and standards. There are ways of managing that conflict of interest," he said.

"This (listing under PTT) is something which is in the realm of feasibility but depends on the comfort and concerns of the regulator, and with the exchange able to meet these adequately to the satisfaction of the regulator," he added.

NSE had a 92.2% market share in the equity cash segment as of 31 August, with BSE accounting for the rest.

Out of NSE's total revenue, 90% is operating revenue. Transaction income from equity options, the most popular product, accounts for 60% of NSE's operating revenue, with weekly index options accounting for 45% of that and longer-dated single-stock and monthly options accounting for the rest. Equity, cash, and futures account for 18%, and data services account for 12%.

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"While in index options we have 68.6% share, the moat is the equity cash, where we have 92-93% share and equity futures and single stock options, where we have nearly 100% market share," said Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer, responding to a query on the impact on exchange business from regulatory tightening on derivatives amid rising retail trader losses.

Injeti and Krishnan were addressing the media on the second day of listing.

The Sebi stumbling block Earlier, on the day the stock got listed, Ashishkumar Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer of NSE, told Mint that the appointment of a new head at the markets regulator was the turning point in making the decade-long IPO (initial public offering) journey possible.

Chauhan, who took charge of the exchange over four years ago, said the capital markets regulator established a constructive dialogue to resolve regulatory inquiries and settle pending court cases.

"Largely, the turning point for NSE's IPO has been the appointment of Sebi's new chairperson. He looked at our listing plan constructively and ensured that all the issues which Sebi thought were important before giving us approval were raised with us, and we could provide solutions," Chauhan said.

Also Read | New Sebi chairperson was turning point for NSE IPO: Ashishkumar Chauhan

Tuhin Kanta Pandey took charge as Sebi's chairman in March 2025 after Madhabi Puri Buch. Under Buch's administration, Sebi withheld clearance of NSE's IPO due to unresolved systemic risks and regulatory investigations.