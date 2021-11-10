NEW DELHI: Lite Bite Foods (LBF) plans to spend an estimated ₹200 crore to expand its presence in India, adding about 72 new outlets of its fine-dine restaurant brand Punjab Grill across the country over the next four years.

This will largely be for the expansion of its north Indian fine dine restaurant chain, said Rohit Aggarwal, director at Lite Bite Foods, the company that runs brands like Zambar, YouMee, Tres, Hahn's Kitchen, and The Artful Baker.

Punjab Grill currently has about 22 outlets in the country which are owned and operated by the brand. It also has five outlets overseas in locations in Abu Dhabi and Singapore. Two of the international outlets are franchised.

The company has a turnover of about ₹120 crore in FY21-22 in India, said Aggarwal.

"In the next 4-5 years we are aiming to have 100 outlets in total with a ₹500 crore topline for the Punjab Grill brand. It is our flagship brand and is known for its good quality north Indian food, a cuisine that is accepted pan India. In some ways, we could say it is the growth engine for LBF," he added.

Each outlet will have a cost of approximately ₹2.5 crore and this cost does not include rentals. The fresh infusion of funds will be through, both, internal accruals and some external funding.

Aggarwal added that overall, the restaurant business for Lite Bite has seen good traction in the last couple of months. "That is definitely bringing back confidence in our business. Additionally, our delivery business which used to be just 5% of our entire revenue pie is now almost 25-30% of the business adding to our toplines," he said.

Lite Bite Foods, which was established in 2002 has about 22 owned and nine managed brands under the company's umbrella. The company has around 200 operational food and beverage outlets across airports, malls, high-streets and multiplexes among others.

According to the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), the Indian food service industry which was estimated to grow to ₹4.9 trillion in FY20-21 barely managed to generate 40% of its projected revenues and reached only ₹2 trillion that year. The industry is now pegged to reach about ₹4.7 trillion in FY21-22.

Both revenue and profitability took a significant hit due to covid-19, with average revenues post the first lockdown seeing a degrowth of 46% compared to pre covid-19 levels, and average profitability witnessing a degrowth of 88%.

While restaurants did suffer a body blow from the pandemic, the organised food service industry, NRAI said, has the potential to contribute ₹8,300 crore in the form of direct taxes and ₹16,600 crore as GST to the exchequer by FY25.

