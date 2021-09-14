Lee said Litecoin “is used quite a bit for payments" -- though it’s not as popular as Bitcoin -- and he estimated there are potentially hundreds of thousands of merchants who support it. Roughly $3 billion worth of Litecoin is sent every day -- not all of it for payments -- but much of that is used for transactions, he estimated. Over its lifespan in the last 10 years, more than $1 trillion worth of Litecoin has been sent over the network, which “shows that Litecoin is actually being used and it’s pretty popular."