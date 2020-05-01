MUMBAI: Law firms are bracing for a surge in litigation over insurance claims, dispute settlement, and increased work on restructuring and distress deals once the lockdown is lifted, said Sridhar Gorthi and Nishant Parikh, partners at law firm Trilegal, in an interaction with Mint.

Trilegal, meanwhile, has manged put in place a new governance structure which includes a two-member management committee with a term of three years, a seven-member board that will have a term of four years, and new heads of practice groups with a three-year tenure.

Gorthi and Parikh are the new two-member management committee of Trilegal under the new governance structure.

Q: What prompted Trilegal revamp of its governance structure in these tough times?

Gorthi: The timing is a coincidence. Inter-generational change in management has always been part of our long-term vision and senior partners of the firm were in active conversations since 2019 to come up with a transition to a new management structure. We were lucky that we completed our elections for the management committee, constituted the board and appointed practice group heads and office heads before the covid-19 crisis truly took hold. Of course, the team has had a trial by fire given the extraordinary challenges thrown up by the pandemic. We are all working together closely to meet these challenges and to continue to serve our clients.

Q: What are your growth plans and which practice areas do you plan to focus on in the future?

Parikh: We are a full service firm and as management we need to focus on every aspect of our business. Having said that, apart from our core area of M&As and private equity, in the near term, we expect our restructuring, competition, infrastructure and employment teams to be very busy. In the medium term, once courts resume normal functioning, our disputes practice will obviously see a substantial uptick. In the long term, once the covid-19 effect on the economy is behind us and greenfield investments restart, we believe each of our practice areas is poised for significant growth.

Q: How do you see deals reviving in the present market?

Gorthi: There is no doubt that a number of deals that were in the pipeline have been suspended or even abandoned. We expect continued uncertainty around deal flow and deal completion for some time to come. However, we are also seeing certain clients actively pursuing investment opportunities arising from the crisis. For example, private equity investors are investing in existing portfolio companies to help them tide over cash flow issues and see out the crisis. These investments are coming in at a discount to previous rounds so as to improve the overall valuation for investors.

Q: Which are some of the new areas of practice opening up due to covid-19, if any?

Gorthi: There may not be new areas of practice opening up, but certain areas of our practice will definitely be more impacted than others. For example, a surge in insurance claims litigation is quite likely. Similarly, the government has signalled its intent to crack down on any cartels being formed to take advantage of the lockdown. We also expect restructuring and distress M&A work to go up once claims under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code resume.

Q: What is your growth outlook for Trilegal over the next five years?

Parikh: We have doubled the size of our practice and our partnership over the past five years. We have added significant depth in some of our practice areas and have also filled some of the gaps in our service offering. Once we have made our way out of the ongoing crisis, we are confident we can improve on that performance in the next five years.

