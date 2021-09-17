BENGALURU : Home interior and renovation platform Livspace will be undertaking geographic expansion across India and Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets, and will be investing close to $50 million to fuel its growth across new markets, the company said on Friday.

Livspace plans to invest $50 million to rapidly expand its business and grow the team overseas.

As a part of the expansion, the company will be entering 60 new cities across India, and will be expanding its presence to 20 new APAC cities.

Livspace also plans to set up 150 design experience centres over the next 18 months, it said in a statement.

The new centres will supplement the company’s existing network of over 25 stores in both metros and non-metros, including Delhi and national capital region, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Kochi.

“The home industry suffers from massive fragmentation. Organizing and providing the best customer experience—across price, timeline, and quality and after-sales service has always been the focus for Livspace. We have delivered the Livspace assured experience to more than 30,000 customers across our current markets. Our experience centres have played a key role in delivering this experience for the entire consumer journey," said Ramakant Sharma, founder and chief operating officer, Livspace.

“By setting up another 150 design experience centres in over 60 cities in India and over 20 cities in the Asia-Pacific we intend to bring the same goodness to these new markets. Thus, helping customers experience, personalize and purchase solutions from an internationally trusted brand," added Sharma.

With this phase of expansion, the company is expected to enter smaller towns and cities including Indore, Surat, Lucknow, and Mysore.

To support its current expansion plans, Livspace will also look to onboard over 1,000 new design entrepreneurs across the country.

According to the company, the move will help build a community of design studio owners and provide them access to its technology platform, and digital supply chain, in a bid to help grow their business.

