Lloyds Enterprises settles Sebi case over ₹144.82 crore advances

Mumbai: Lloyds Enterprises Ltd and two of its senior executives have settled a case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a combined ₹4.16 crore over alleged violations involving ₹144.82 crore of company funds and related-party disclosures.

According to a settlement order issued on Tuesday, Lloyds Enterprises has paid ₹1.28 crore, while former managing director Rajesh Rajnarayan Gupta and chief financial officer Viresh Shankar Sohoni have each paid ₹1.44 crore. The applicants settled the proceedings while not admitting guilt.

The case followed an alert received by Sebi from stock exchange BSE on 21 November 2023 concerning irregularities in advances reported by Lloyds Enterprises, which has several businesses, including metals, mining and real estate. The market regulator then investigated the company’s financial statements and related transactions.

According to the order, Lloyds Enterprises had advanced ₹144.82 crore to Cheerful Trade & Realty Developers Pvt. Ltd and Triumph Trade & Properties Developers Pvt. Ltd in fiscal 2006-07. The funds were lent at zero interest and without an agreement. Sebi said the arrangement benefited the promoters and their related entities and caused a loss to the listed company.

Sebi also alleged that the company did not recognize expected credit losses on these advances between fiscal years 2016-17 and 2020-21. As a result, the advances were overstated in the company’s financial statements, the regulator said.

‘Related parties’ The two recipient entities were related parties of Lloyds Enterprises, but the company did not disclose them as such in its annual reports from fiscal 2016-17 through 2022-23, according to the order. Gupta was the managing director and Sohoni the chief financial officer during the relevant period.

The order also noted that, against the ₹144.82 crore advanced to the two entities, Lloyds Enterprises received a 7% partnership interest in Lloyds Metals & Minerals Trading LLP in fiscal 2023-24. The LLP had a net worth of ₹5,852.64 crore that year.

The settlement terms were considered by Sebi’s high-powered advisory committee in May 2026 and subsequently approved by a panel of the regulator’s whole-time members in July. The applicants remitted the settlement amounts in August, and Sebi confirmed receipt.