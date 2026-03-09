Mumbai: After setting up mining operations in a Maoist conflict-prone region in India, Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd is betting it can replicate that success in the volatile Katanga region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Can Lloyds replicate Gadchiroli success in Congo’s copper belt?
SummaryLloyds successfully operated mines in Gadchiroli where few companies dared to venture. Can it replicate this success in the Democratic Republic of Congo?
