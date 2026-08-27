Lloyds Metals weighs bigger steel bet, eyes up to 8 mtpa at Maharashtra unit

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is considering raising the capacity of its proposed steel plant in Maharashtra to as much as 8 million tonnes a year, as surging iron ore production bolsters its downstream ambitions.
The company has received environmental clearance for a 4.5 million tonne a year (mtpa) steel plant at Konsari in Gadchiroli, up from the 3 mtpa facility originally planned, and is evaluating whether to take the capacity as high as 8 mtpa, according to two people familiar with the matter. Board approval is pending, they said.