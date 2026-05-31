Lloyds turns to copper to cut iron ore reliance, targets $1.3 billion business over 5 years

MUMBAI: Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd is using copper to reduce its reliance on iron ore and India, as the company expands into steel and overseas mining assets in a bid to become a diversified global mining and metals player.
“We aim to produce 100,000 tonnes of finished copper cathode and concentrate over the next five years across two locations, creating a business that could generate nearly $1.3 billion in revenue,” managing director Rajesh Gupta told Mint on the sidelines of an international iron ore conference in Goa on 19 May.
“It’s still a smaller part of the business, but a very essential part of the business, because it’s also de-risking from one commodity or one location,” Gupta said.
The strategy centres on copper mining assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which Lloyds acquired in the previous fiscal.